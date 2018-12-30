ENDING THE YEAR WITH A BALLOON BLAST

Environment-concerned netizens took their sentiments to social media as Cove Manila is set to break the world record for the largest balloon drop on New Year’s eve.

Jonie Garin said, “RIP mother nature. More more plastic/rubbers.”

Jaja Peliglorio Castaneda also wrote, “Cove Manila, if this balloon drop pushes through, I assure you our company will cancel all the events we’ve booked with you for the year 2019.”

Francheska Blancaflor commented, “WHETHER IT IS AN INDOOR OR AN OUTDOOR EVENT IT DOESNT MAKE A DIFFERENCE STILL MORE TRASH!”

Want to share your viewpoints on pressing issues? Post them at the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.