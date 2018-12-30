Farewell and hello

All good things may come to an end, but all good things, like phoenixes, have a knack for being reborn.

Journalism as we knew it may be coming to an end with the onslaught of the digital revolution, but such conclusion is of form, not of substance.

In its 21st year, Cebu Daily News (CDN) takes the lead in migrating to a purely digital format.

This is the last printed editorial of this newspaper that over the years has helped shaped the community landscape of Cebu and Central Visayas.

We take the opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of the media ecology in which CDN has become a fixture.

We thank our sources, whose words and actions are the stuff of which our stories were made.

We especially thank our readers and subscribers, whose hunger for independent stories created the conditions that necessitated the building of Siloy’s nest.

We thank our readers for their precious feedback that helped us grow, their patronization of the paper that has stretched the long history of print journalism in Cebu, and their trust in pointing to us the stories that needed coverage.

We thank our critics and the wider Cebu media community who have kept us stay at the forefront of quality professional practice.

We are ending a chapter in our history and opening a new one. Journalism itself need not end, it only has to metamorphose, and Siloy soars on this wind of change.

We will keep chronicling, watching, critiquing, offering our best lights based on contextualized information, especially as we approach the elections in May 2019 and write the first drafts of the history of the current dispensation.

It’s a new year with a new CDN. To one and all, a God-blessed 2019.

Read us online. Let us keep building communities.