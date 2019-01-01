No major road accidents as Cebu City welcomed 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – Except for three minor road accidents, all of which involved two-wheeled vehicles, Cebu City was “generally peaceful” as they greeted the New Year.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, said there were no major untoward incidents that happened since the evening of Monday, December 31, up to the early hours of Tuesday, January 1.

“So far, it is generally peaceful. Except for several reported road accidents,” said Tumulak in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Tumulak said the first road accident reported for this year involved an e-bike hitting a pedestrian in C. Padilla Street, Barangay San Nicolas at 12:10 a.m. today. Both the driver and the pedestrian escaped unharmed.

“Initial reports showed it was not due to drunk driving. The driver reportedly lost control of the e-bike, and was not able to avoid the pedestrian at the side of the street,” added Tumulak.

The second accident was that of a motorcycle hitting the metal railings along M. Velez Street in Barangay Capitol Site at 12:30 a.m., 20 minutes after the first accident happened. The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, which led to the accident. He suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Francisco Ouano, operations chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they received another report of a road accident involving a motorcycle past 1 a.m. along Salvador Street in Barangay Labangon.

Like in the previous cases, Ouano said the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which caused it to slide. No one else was hurt except the driver, who sustained minor wounds, according to Ouano.