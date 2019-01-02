CAUSE-ORIENTED GROUPS CONDEMN NEGROS KILLINGS

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES–Cause-oriented groups including the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas and Karapatan Central Visayas condemned the killing of six persons in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental following the simultaneous operations (Sempo) by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) last December 27.

The groups gathered in front of Camp Sergio Osmeña along Jones Avenue, Cebu City to protest the deaths after the PRO-7 served 113 search warrants for illegal possession of firearms and drugs.

Jaime Paglinawan, regional coordinator of BAYAN Central Visayas, said that the police operation was a violation of human rights despite the shooting being done under legitimate police operations.

Paglinawan claimed that the farmers were falsely tagged as members of the New People’s Army (NPA) and were unjustly killed by the police.

“Kanang ilang linya nga nanlaban (the suspects), di na katuohan. Bisan walay drugs, ig human sa operations mogawas na nga naay drugs og naay armas. (Their statement that the suspects tried to fight back, that is unbelievable. Even if there were no drugs, after the operations the police would report that the suspects were in possession of illegal drugs and firearms),” said Paglinawan.

He also said that with the strong presence of the military in Negros Oriental, the province is basically under martial law.

“With the all out implementation of (President) Duterte’s order of deployment of more troops to Negros and Samar, to suppress and prevent lawless violence and the order to create a national task force to end local communist armed conflicts, without a doubt, Negros is under de facto martial law,” said Dr. Phoebe Zoe Maria Sanchez of Karapatan Central Visayas in a press release.

Paglinawan said that BAYAN Central Visayas and Karapaatan Central Visayas would be investigating the deaths by coordinating with their local counterparts in Negros Oriental and by asking the help of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

The cause-oriented groups hoped that the protest will remind the PRO-7 especially Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas to respect human life and human rights during their police operations.