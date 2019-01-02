Devotees told: You can’t park cars near Sto. Niño Basilica during Sinulog 

Devotees and motorists who plan to visit the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño in downtown Cebu City for the Fiesta Señor celebrations, or the Sinulog Festival held on the third week of January, are reminded not to park their cars on the streets near the church to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

Better yet, don’t bring cars at all.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said several streets that lead to the Basilica will be closed from traffic as early as January 10 to give way to pedestrians expected to come in droves at the Basilica to pay homage to the Holy Child.

The streets that will be closed starting on January 10, a Thursday, until January 19, a Saturday, are Osmeña Boulevard, D. Jakosalem Street and P. Burgos Street.

“These are called No Parking Zones. We have to give way to the devotees who will be flocking to the Basilica on foot,” said Tumulak.

The Cebu City Council passed a resolution last November that approved the SFI’s request to close several streets in downtown Cebu City for the observance of the Fiesta Señor.

The religious aspect of the Sinulog Festival will officially kick off on January 10 with the “Walk With Jesus” procession at 4 a.m. and will culminate on January 20, a Sunday, with a 6 a.m. High Mass at the Basilica, which will be officiated by the Archbishop of Cebu, Jose Palma.

The commercial aspect of the festival, on the other hand, will kick off on January 11 with a Holy Mass at the Basilica at 2:30 p.m., to be followed by a dance parade, and will culminate on January 20 with a mardi gras-like grand parade along a pre-arranged route starting at 9 a.m.

Tumulak also posted on his official Facebook page the directional map for those heading to the Basilica to guide devotees where to enter and exit.

The gates of the Basilica located in front of Magellan’s Cross and along P. Burgos Street have been designated as the entrance gates. Those located along Osmeña Boulevard will be the exit gates, said Tumulak.

At least four first aid stations will also be placed inside the Basilica compound to assist anyone in need of medical attention, he said. /elb