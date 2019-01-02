Catriona Gray is all set for NYC move

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is all set for her big move to New York for the duration of her reign.

In both her Facebook and Instagram accounts, Gray posted a photo of her in a Jor-El Espina Bomberong jacket, pair of jeans, and a thigh-high, over-the-knee black boots. Her look was styled by Ton Lao and Andrea Aliman.

“Refreshed from a quiet holiday season with my loved ones, I’ve packed up my home in Manila and now I’m ready to move to my new home in New York City!” the 24-year-old Gray said.

Gray bested 93 other candidates during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant last December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In her status update posted on January 2, Gray said she still cannot believe that she has won the crown.

She asked her followers for recommendations on what to see, do and eat in the Big Apple.

“I have to say I’m most nervous about experiencing the chill of NYC in winter but would love to know, what are your recommendations to see, do and eat?!” she wrote.

Gray is the fourth Filipino to win the Miss Universe crown. She followed the footsteps of Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Her victory further cemented the Philippines’ standing as a pageant powerhouse with four Miss Universe crowns, one Miss World title, six Miss International winners and six Miss Earth titleholders.