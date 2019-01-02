Transport group in Cebu eyes more protests against Train 2

CEBU CITY — Expect more protests from the transport sector in Cebu at the start of 2019.

Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide Cebu (Piston Cebu) chairperson Greg Perez told CDN Online that the demonstrations that they planned to hold in the coming days would show their disgust in the implementation of the second package of the Tax Reform and Inclusion (Train 2) Law.

Perez said that Piston Cebu had 500 members.

Train 2, which took effect starting New Year’s Day, has imposed an additional per liter excise tax of P2 on diesel and gasoline and P1 on kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This is on top of the existing excise tax per liter from the provisions of the the first tranche of Train and the value added tax of P7.84 for gasoline, P3.36 for kerosene, P2.80 for diesel and P1.12 for LPG.

Perez said Train 2 would cripple the Cebuano public, drivers and commuters alike.

“Padayon gyod na namo nga batokan ang Train Law. Ang Piston, padayon nga nagdemanda na ibasura ang Train 2 kay moigo gyod ni sya sa mga driver ug apil na sa mga sumasakay ug sa publiko kay motaas man pod ang mga palaliton,” Perez said in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday.

(We will continue to go against the Train Law. Piston will continue to push for the junking of the Train 2, which will affect not only the drivers but also the riding public because this will also increase the prices of basic goods.)

Perez said they would be expecting a surge of prices of basic commodities in 2019 following the additional excise tax imposed on fuel products due to the Train 2 provisions.