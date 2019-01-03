Less than a month after release from jail, man caught again in drug buy-bust ops

By Benjie Talisic |January 03,2019 - 01:13 AM

Packs of shabu (methamphetamine) seized by the police from 25-year-old Ivan Matig-a 25 from Sitio Tugas in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City. Matig-a was caught during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday night at Sitio San Roque in the same barangay. More on this shortly. | Benjie Talisic

 

Cebu City, Philippines – A 25-year-old man who was just released from prison was arrested again in a drug buy-bust operation by the police on Wednesday (January 2, 2019) night in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City. 

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, commander of the Manbaling Police Station, which spearheaded the operation, identified the suspect as Ivan Matig-a of Sitio Tugas, Barangay Mambaling.

According to Cabales, confiscated from Matig-a was around P2 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine).

It was later found out that Matig-a was already jailed for illegal drug charges and was just released from the Cebu City Jail last December 18, 2018. BJO

