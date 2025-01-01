New Year’s Day tragedy in Naga City, Luzon: Guard stabs wife, shoots self

[Trigger Warning: Mentions of self-harm]

LEGAZPI CITY — A security guard reportedly took his own life after stabbing his wife on New Year’s Day.

According to a report on Wednesday, January 1, Naga City police stated that Erick Candare shot himself in the head with a 9 mm firearm in Barangay Tinago around 8 a.m.

Initial investigation shows that before he killed himself, Candare stabbed his wife, Editha, 42, due to a misunderstanding in their house in Barangay Balatas around 6 a.m.

He went back to his workstation and told the on-duty security guard that he would kill himself, knowing he would be jailed for stabbing his wife.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

Dalaguete shooting: Man killed in front of family on Christmas Eve

Security guard in Naga City stabs wife, shoots self on New Year’s Day

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP