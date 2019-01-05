Roble ship to carry image of Señor Sto. Nino during fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A modern fastcraft owned by a Cebu-based private shipping firm will carry the images of Señor Santo Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe in this year’s fluvial parade.

MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., was chosen to be the galleon replica that will sail down Mactan Channel for the fluvial procession slated on January 19, according to the official website of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

The vessel was also called as the ‘new angel’ for Roble Shipping Inc.

Jose Emergy ‘Joy’ Roble, CEO of Roble Shipping Inc., was quoted saying that they were ‘overwhelmed and honored’ to have been chosen by the Augustinian fathers — the caretakers of the image of the Child Jesus and the Basilica.

MV Super Joy can carry at least 200 persons on board, the report said.

Last Thursday, January 3, Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, OSA, spokesperson of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, announced that they have tapped Roble Shipping Inc., to carry the Señor Santo Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe images.

BRP Agta of the Philippine Navy was chosen as the galleon replica for last year’s fluvial parade.

In the previous years, it was the yacht owned by the family of the late Ernesto Ouano Sr. of Mandaue City which carried the images during the fluvial procession. /rcg