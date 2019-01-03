Police nab suspect in cop slay try

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police today arrested one of the suspects in the attempted murder of a policeman in the town of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu on the eve of the New Year.

Senior Inspector Adrian Nalua, chief of the Daanbantayan Police Station, revealed that the suspect, Nelson Lagahit, was caught in Barangay Talisay of the town.

His brother Roger Lagahit, another suspect in the attempt, remained at large, said Nalua.

The brothers allegedly made an attempt on the life of SPO3 Mamerto Gastador while the policeman was outside his house in the town proper on December 31, 2018 preparing for the New Year’s celebration.

Nalua said that the two suspects, wearing hooded jackets, arrived on board a motorcycle and began firing at the policeman. Fortunately, Gastador saw them coming and was able to dock and fire back. This prompted the two suspects to flee.

Upon his arrest, Nelson Lagahit was found to be wearing the same hooded jacket worn by the suspects who made on attempt on Gastador, according to Nalua.

Gastador, speaking to Cebu Daily News Digital by phone, was mum on the likely motive or of the possible mastermind behind the slay try, but was instead grateful that he survived the attempt on his life.

Gastador used to be a member of the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) but is now assigned to the finance division of the CPPO./elb