New measures to save Sinulog Foundation P800K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting this year, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) will start utilizing their seldom used assets so that they can cut costs for the highly anticipated Sinulog Festival.

This was one of the recent changes SFI would be implementing for Sinulog 2019, said Councilor Dave Tumulak who sits as the organization’s executive committee’s over-all chairperson.

Tumulak, in a press interview with reporters today, Thursday (January 3), said a private firm had agreed to shoulder the costs needed to install the stage for the Sinulog Grand Parade this January 20.

The stage, in turn, will be owned by SFI.

In this way, Tumulak said that the SFI would manage to save at least P800,000.

They have a budget of P1.6 million for the installation of the stage, lights, and sound system for the Sinulog Festival.

“Usually, renting the stage costs nearly a million. Now, Dakay Construction Corp. will be sponsoring (for the installation) of the stage,” said Tumulak.

“This will be the thrust of the SFI starting now, to keep inventory of our assets. SFI already has several materials which were acquired over the past years that we can use,” he added.

Tumulak also said they were planning to utilize several electronic equipment owned by SFI so that they would not have to rent lights and sound systems for the Sinulog Festival’s production. /dbs