Danao CDRRMO rescues 8-foot python

Cebu City, Philippines – A reticulated python has been recovered at the underground of a house along the national highway in Barangay Looc, Danao City at around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

The Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office received the alarm from residents in the area about the presence of the python at around 2 a.m.

The CDRRMO then sent responders to the area to rescue the python, according to a Danao City government Facebook post.

The 8-foot python was turned over by the Danao CDRRMO to the City Veterinary Services Office (CVSO).

Danao City Veterinarian Dr. Roque Noya has examined the condition of the python. It did not have any serious physical injuries but was found to have slight contusions and minor wounds.

The Danao City Veterinary Services Office (CVSO) is urging the owner to go to their office to claim the python, CVSO information associate Hadjie Camoro said in a phone interview.

According to Camoro, the responder told them that the python was reportedly brought from Barangay Masaba to the area in a sack but it had escaped.

Non-venomous

If nobody claims ownership, the Danao CVSO would be open to anyone who would like to adopt this exotic animal, he said.

However, Camoro explained they will have to assess the person’s capability to take care of the animal.

Also, the CVSO would not release the python, which is still under treatment, until it is fully recovered.

He added that pythons are non-venomus and could even be raised as pets.

This is the second time that a python has been rescued by the Danao CDRRMO. However, the first python recovered at a fitness gym in Barangay Suba died because it was in a much weakened state.

If nobody claims ownership or can meet requirements for adoption of the python, then the Danao CVSO would release the python to its natural habitat, according to Camoro. bjo