Cebu Customs on alert vs entry of meat products from China, countries hit by African Swine Fever 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ports in Cebu are also now being closely monitored to prevent the entry of contaminated meat products from China and some European countries affected by an outbreak of African Swine Fever.

Bureau of Customs-Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu) Operations Division Chief Reynaldo Leyson was quoted by the state-ran media Philippine News Agency as saying that they will be alerting the Assessment and Customs Police Division from their bureau of any possible information of pork arriving in the Cebu International Port (CIP) from China, Belgium, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has banned the entry of pork products from these eight countries following the outbreak of the African Swine Fever there.

Cebu City Veterinarian Dr. Alice Utlang, however, assured the public that the pork products being sold in the city remain safe for consumption.

“Cebu City rarely imports pork products from abroad. Only small quantities of imported pork are sold here and they came from countries which are not included in the DA’s banned list. We import pork from Canada, France, US, and New Zealand, and only in small quantities,” said Utlang.

At the same time, she urged buyers to check if the meat they are buying are fresh, and that the stores selling them can present meat inspection certificates that serve as proof that their products are safe for consumption.

“This does not apply only to imported pork but also pork being produced locally,” added Utlang. /elb