Rainy weather to prevail over Cebu today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are urged to bring their umbrellas as the rainy weather experienced this morning will last the whole day today, Friday (January 4).

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) has issued a rainfall alert at 11 a.m. today, as light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy rains, will be experienced over Cebu, Bohol, and Southern Leyte within the next one to two hours.

As early as 6 a.m. today, the state weather bureau has recorded light rains over Metro Cebu.

Dr. Evangeline Tolentino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, said the damp weather is due to the prevailing northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.

“We expect light to moderate rains that will likely last the whole day today due to the presence of amihan. There is no weather disturbance developing near and within the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” said Tolentino./elb