Meet the 12 finalists of Sinulog Idol 2019

Who will be the next Sinulog Idol?

Now on its tenth year, the singing battle will officially begin on January 11 at Plaza Independencia with 12 finalists competing for the title.

Gloria Villarojo, Sinulog Idol director said that from 100 hopefuls, only 12 finalists passed the auditions last November.

“Ang first tan-awon is the potential because the voice is always there. Given naman na. Although they are the best singers in Cebu, another thing to consider is the star appeal,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital when asked how the finalists were chosen.

“The Top 12 should be mentally and emotionally ready for the weeklong competition at Plaza Independencia.”

Every night there will be an elimination round until only the Top 6 will remain on January 17.

The Top 6 will then battle it out in the final round where the the top three winners will be announced.

Prizes at stake are P50,000 (first place), P30,000 (second place), and P20,000 (third place).

“They are all good. Pero dapat consistent sila sa ilang performance. They have to convince the crowd and the judges why they should be the next Sinulog Idol,” she added.

Resident judges and mentors in the competition are Jay Unchuan, Apple Abarquez, and Ryan Mark Borinaga.

Sinulog Idol is one of the activities of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., and is produced by Soundtraxx Production Studio.

Know more about the Sinulog Idol Season 10 finalists, below.

(Photos by Britz Briones )

1. Jake Batiancela

Age: 23

School: Matias H. Aznar Memorial (MHAM) College of Medicine

Address: Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City

The school break gives Jake Batiancela the chance to showcase his singing talent.

“Singing has always been my passion ever since I was young and I have always wanted to be part of a family that shares the same passion. I want to be able to grow as an artist and as a person because there is still so much to learn,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

He said he wants to make his parents proud that’s why he joined Sinulog Idol 2019. He also wants to express and share his God-given talent.

Batiancela is currently part of Vaudeville Theatre Company and Creative Thespians Club of Cebu.

2. James Alfafara

Age: 19

School: Graduated Bachelor of Science in Maritime Transportation at University of Cebu Maritime Education & Training Center (METC)

Address: Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City

A veteran of several singing competitions, the Carcar native is considered one of this year’s strongest favorites.

“I want to win the battle and boost my confidence,” James Alfafara said.

Alfafara topped the AwiTeofilo Song Writing Contest in 2017 where he interpreted “Gasa Sa Gugma” composed by Mateo C. Barulo Jr.

2018 proved to be a lucky year for Alfafara.

He finished third in Carcar Idol Season 2 and was the grand champion of Singing Bebe Boy Season 2, a segment in ABS-CBN Cebu’s “Kapamilya Mas Winner Ka.”

He also competed in t’s Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan.

3. Jessa Abaquita

Age: 20

School: University of the Visayas (UV) /Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management (BSHRM)

Address: Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City

No more sweets and no more cold drinks was how Jessa Abaquita prepares for the 2019 Sinulog Idol.

“Ni apil ko og Sinulog Idol tungod kay ganahan ko nga ma expose ko og ingon ani nga competition dire sa Cebu and ganahan pod ko maka learn og other genres and other techniques for me to grow as an artist or singer,” she said.

She won Talisay Idol 2018 and joined Tawag ng Tanghalan last year.

Abaquita interpreted “Uyab Ta Pero” in the Cebu Popular Music Festival in 2017. The song was composed by Jesson Albaran.

4. Jonas Elarcosa

Age: 20

School: University of the Visayas (UV) / Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication Major in Broadcasting

Address: Barangay Agujo, Daanbantayan

It has been a while since Jonas Elarcosa last joined a singing competition after being kept busy as a Customer Service Representative to finance his college education.

But since elementary and high school, he was a regular fixture in his town’s singing competitions.

Now, he was mighty glad to be back on the big stage this year.

“I am more than thankful for the chance nga gihatag sa akoa. Sinulog Idol is very important. It is an opportunity as well to gain more knowledge and deep understanding not just in singing but in your overall performance,” he said.

His preparations include watching different renditions of his favorite songs online and how they are being delivered.

5. Yad Jayme

Age: 17

School: Senior High Student at La Consolacion College Liloan

Address: Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City

He may be one of the youngest finalists this year but Yad Jayme is just as determined as his jaded competitors.

“Siyempre dili jud malikayan (makulbaan) kay mas daghan sila og experience compared naku pero akong buhaton akong best nga dili ko tawgon og youngest inig abot sa stage,” Jayme said.

Jayme has won several contests like Singing Bebe Boy in 2018, a segment in ABS-CBN Cebu’s “Kapamilya Mas Winner Ka.”

He is also a member of the singing group Boy Tux which was named grand champion of Mandaue’s Got Talent in 2015.

6. Maica Papas

Age: 25

Address: Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City

She has to stop working in a real estate company to focus on Sinulog Idol Season 10.

For Maica Papas, Sinulog Idol is important because it is her way of sharing her talent.

“I also want to inspire others na wag sumuko sa talent na binigay ng Panginoon sa kanila. Dapat i-share din po nila,” she said.

Papas joined a talent search organized by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) in 2012.

She also tried her luck in Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2016 and 2018.

7. Shim Dagatan

Age: 24

Work: Virtual Assistant at Momentfeed PH

Address: Barangay Suba, Danao City

Dagatan is not just a Sinulog Idol rookie, the event is also his first ever singing contest.

He decided to join to try something new, to challenge himself, and gain new lessons and experiences.

“I consider this as an unexpected and once in a lifetime opportunity. It is important because it rekindled my love and desire to sing and perform, in which, for some reason something that I have not done for a long time now and although I did before, it was just very seldom,” he said.

He is joining the competition not just for himself but for the people who believe in him like his family, friends, and fellow Danaoanons.

8. Vanessa Parame

Age: 19

School: University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR)/Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Address: Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City

At first, Vanessa Parame only thought of giving it a try if she could pass the auditions for Sinulog Idol Season 10.

But now that she is officially one of the finalists, wants to make the best out of the experience and further hone her versatility as a singer.

“Sinulog is highly essential. This is not just an ordinary competition,” she said.

Before Sinulog Idol Season 10, she finished first runner-up in Cebu Pop Superstar in 2013 and was the grand champion in Pa Star Dayag, a competition over at the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN).

9. Mikee Allaga

Age: 19

School: University of San Carlos (USC) /Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (IT)

Address: Barangay Nangka, Consolacion

For Mikee Allaga, Sinulog Idol Season 10 is a stepping stone towards his dreams.

“I know that Sinulog Idol would really give me ways in order for me to discover more about myself, and to grow as a person,” he said.

Joining the competition also meant granting his family’s wish for him.

“They want me to go out of the box, that is why I joined Sinulog Idol because I want them to be proud of me,” he added.

Allaga is not a newbie in singing contests. He placed first runner-up in Consolacion Singing Sensation in 2017 and won the 7th Halad sa Kabataan in 2013.

He was also the grand champion in City Mall OPM Karaoke Challenge in 2016.

10. Kyla Dizon

Age: 17

School: University of the Visayas (UV) /Senior High School

Address: Barangay Punta Princessa, Cebu City

Kyla Dizon is only 17. But she packs a voice that would definitely give every Sinulog Idol finalist a run for their money.

A member of the UV Junior Chorale, Dizon finished third in the Association of Philippine Private School Administrators and Mentors (APPSAM) Vocal Solo in 2017.

In 2011, she was hailed as the grand champion of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Vocal Solo competition.

“I want to inspire other people to keep doing what they love and to never stop believing in their self,” she said.

She admits to having watched Sinulog Idol as a kid. Now is her chance to shine on that big stage.

11. Rache May Parco

Age: 18

School: University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR)

Senior High School

Address: Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla,

To be a part of Sinulog Idol family is a dream come true for Rache May Parco.

Just like other Sinulog Idol finalists, Parco tried her luck in Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2016 and 2018.

Though she had experiences on the national television, she still joined Sinulog Idol Season 10 to continue sharing her talent.

“I feel so blessed and thankful that I am one of the Top 12. I will do my best in every performance,” she said.

This pretty Glee Club member from the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) is a prominent winner in school-based competitions.

She was the grand champion during the USJR Battle of the Bands in 2018, the same year, she joined DYAR’s Radyoeke Shining Star and ended up in second place.

12. Zane Dugaduga

Age: 19

School: Lawaan III National High School

Address: Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City

She is excited.

That’s how Zane Dugaduga describes how she feels as the competition starts in less than a week.

“I want to win. I joined the competition because of my family,” Dugaduga said.

She also believes that Sinulog Idol will give her an opportunity to grow as an artist.

Dugaduga is not a greenhorn when it comes to singing competitions. She was grand champion of Mactan Idol in 2011 and Cebu Idol in 2015.

She also joined Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2018. /rcg