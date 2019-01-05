PH Marathon Queen Tabal ‘honored’ to help teach SPED athletes

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana Olympian and Southeast Asia marathon queen Mary Joy Tabal, together with her long-time coach John Philip Dueñas, took a break from their training this morning, Saturday, January 5, to conduct a sports seminar for Special Education (SPED) athletes at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“I always admire people who love sports and I am grateful for this opportunity not just to speak but also to interact with SPED students. They just proved and showed to everyone that sports is for everybody,” said Tabal, the six-time National Milo Marathon women’s champion. “[I] had so much fun sharing to them some inputs about running. I am happy and honored to be part of this wonderful experience.”

The sports seminar was organized by Quota International of Metro Cebu led by its current president Cheryl Arnan. It gathered 50 SPED athletes coming from different public schools in Cebu City such as Pardo, Zapatera, Barrio Luz, San Nicolas, Labangon, Bulacao, and Don Vicente Rama SPED Center.

Quota International of Metro Cebu, which is under Quota International, is a service organization dedicated to the causes pertaining to disadvantaged women and children.

According to Atty. Maria Dee Seares, past president and project coordinator for the sports seminar, these SPED athletes will be competing in the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet happening in February in Dumaguete City.

“During our activity last Christmas, I spoke with one of the teachers and she mentioned about some of their athletes going into CVIRAA. So I thought it would be a good and inspiring experience for them to have a session with Philip and Joy before they head to CVIRAA,” said Seares.

According to Dueñas, they did not hesitate to be part of the sports seminar because they wanted to help prepare the differently abled athletes in their upcoming competition.

“Our group also organized special Olympics in the past years involving the different SPED centers of Cebu City. So we are oriented to this “sports” or physical aspect of the children’s development,” said Seares. /bjo