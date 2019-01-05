Police to secure Mango Avenue and Juana Osmeña Street during Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aside from implementing a liquor and party ban near the routes of the Sinulog Solemn Procession and Grand Parade, the police will also secure several streets in Cebu City for prompt dispersal of rowdy crowds.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, over-all chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said police and other law enforcers will be deployed along Juana Osmeña Street and Gen. Maxilom Avenue during the Sinulog mardi gras on January 20.

Tumulak, who is also the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, said this is part of the security plan for the upcoming festival.

“Usa sa mga gitutukan nato ug maayo ang kaning sa may Mango (Gen. Maxilom Avenue) nga area. Atong gisabutan nga apil na siya sa atong security plan, nga magdeploy ta ug mga law enforcers dinha, labi na sa Juana Osmeña,” Tumulak told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

He also said they will be requesting business establishments to help law enforcers prevent untoward incidents.

“Priority gyud dapat nato ang peace and order. Whatever may happen around their area, they may be answerable to the law,” added Tumulak.

Juana Osmeña Street, and portions of Gen. Maxilom Avenue have gained notoriety over the past few years due to rowdy crowds, chaotic street parties and drunks lying on sidewalks during the Sinulog Festival. /rcg