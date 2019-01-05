Danao drug busts: P70K drugs seized; nine persons arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P70,000 worth of suspected shabu was confiscated and nine persons were arrested in three days of operations as Danao City Police show no letup this year in the campaign against illegal drugs in this city north of Cebu City.

The biggest haul came from the buy-bust operation on Friday night (January 4), where three people including a minor were caught with P50,000 worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Taytay.

Superintendent Jaime Quiocho Jr., Danao City Police Station chief, said that those arrested were Raquel Barral, 29, Agustin Anthony Almacen, 23, and a 17-year-old boy.

Recovered from the three suspects were two pieces of medium packs and five small packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Barral and Almacen were detained at the Danao Police Station detention cell while the minor was turned over the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

On Friday morning, Quiocho said that they also arrested Alchirt Jaime Osma and Jose Campay who were the caught in possession of 10 small packs of suspected shabu.

On Wednesday, January 2, four men were arrested after they were caught with suspected shabu in two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Ginakot and Barangay Poblacion.

Those arrested were Eric Almendras, Mark Gerald Campay, Dexter Luygos, and John Michael Bitoon.

Almendras and Campay were caught in Barangay Ginakot in possession of six sachets of suspected shabu while Luyog and Bitoon were caught in Barangay Poblacion with nine small packs of suspected shabu.

Quiocho said that the suspects they caught in separate buy-bust operations in the first week of the year were street level drug pushers, who were new to the illegal drug trade.

He said that these suspects surfaced in the last week of 2018.

“We have been monitoring these new names over the end of the year (2018). It was only a week ago when an informant revealed to us their whereabouts,” Quiocho told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The arrested suspects were detained at the Danao Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs