Cebu Provincial meet starts Sunday in Carmen

Cebu City, Philippines – Carmen will be expecting a little more than 13,000 student athletes, coaches and tournament officials coming from 44 municipalities as the northern town of Cebu hosts for the third time the Cebu Provincial Meet from January 6 to 11.

The meet will be the selection for the student athletes who will represent Cebu Province in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in February in Dumaguete City.

Cebu Provincial schools division coordinator Nenita Jaralve said that they have invited Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale and 5th District Representative Ramon “Red” Durano VI as special guests to the opening ceremonies to be held Sunday, January 6, at the Carmen Sports Oval.

The opening ceremonies will start with a mass at 1 p.m. to be followed by the parade of athletes from Cebu Technological University Carmen to the Carmen Sports Oval where the official program will be held.

According to Jaralve, the Cebu Provincial School Board has allocated more than a million for the multi-sporting event.

Prior to the opening ceremonies, a drum and bugle competition will be held in the morning then a mayor’s night will also be held after.

Although official competition is still on Monday, January 7, some events will already be played Sunday, January 6, such as sepak takraw, chess and softball due to the sheer number of entries.

Co-hosting this multi-sporting event organized by the Department of Education are the neighboring towns of Liloan, Compostela, Catmon and Sogod, where the delegations are billeted.

All of the sporting competitions will be held in Carmen except for badminton, which will be held at the Catmon gym. /bjo