Search on for man missing in Duljo fire

By Benjie Talisic |January 05,2019 - 10:13 PM

Firefighters train their hose on a burning house during the past 6 p.m. fire in Barangay Duljo Fatima on January 5. Photo by Benjie Talisic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are searching for a man in his 30s, who was reportedly missing, after a fire that hit Barangay Duljo Fatima in the early evening of January 5, Saturday.

Barangay Duljo-Fatima Councilman Gian Godofredo said that he was hoping that Christian Lopez, a resident of the barangay, was not trapped in the fire and was somewhere safe.

Godofredo, who is the chairman of the barangay’s social services and disaster committee, said that they were just waiting for the overhauling of the fire scene so that they could find out where and what really happened to Lopez./dbs

