Converters stun topseed Sharks in E-Leagues semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The three-time reigning champions Converters showed the stuff that champions are made of as they tripped the top-seeded Accenture Sharks, 57-47, in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinals series in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball today at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

With a renewed commitment to defense, the Converters shackled the Sharks all game long and held them to their lowest point total this season to take a 1-0 series lead.

They can complete the upset with a victory in today’s Game Two at the same venue.

Big man Lourenz Limpangog carried the fight for the Converters as he had 11 points and 11 rebounds along with three assists and two steals. Mark Bacho very nearly had a double-double of his own as he collected 10 points and eight boards.

Accenture’s big guns fell silent in Game One as Archie Batua managed a mere two points. His runningmate, Junas Misa, was no better as he scored just a single point.

In the other semis affair in the Elite Classic, the Sykes Pioneers bucked a sluggish first half and turned back the Teleperformance Vipers, 80-69, to draw first blood in the series.

Sykes actually fell behind, 31-40, at halftime but exploded in the third where they manhandled Teleperformance, 32-7, to take a commanding 63-47 lead heading to the last 10 minutes of action.

Janjan Auditor had another offensive gem, scoring 33 points and hauling down 10 boards to push the Pioneers closer to the finals. Earl Montilla helped out with 15 points while Mark Olmilla filled the stat sheet up with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two assists.

Sykes can also complete a sweep of Teleperformance with a win in Game Two today. /rcg