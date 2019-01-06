Gullas Cup: Minglanilla gets back at San Fernando

Cebu City, Philippines – The Minglanilla Archangels got some measure of revenge against their finals tormentors from last season as they took down the defending champions San Fernando Spartans, 87-76, in the Samsam Gullas Cup 3.0 Legacy Cup on Saturday evening at the San Fernando Sports Complex.

Acer Rom Michael Go led the Archangels to the opening-day victory with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The victory is also a morale-boosting one for Minglanilla after they were edged by San Fernando for the title in a thrilling finals series last season.

In the opening game, the Sibonga Pillars escaped with a pulsating 87-86 victory over the Naga Electrifiers, as John Sansona stood tall with 23 points, four assists, a steal and a block.

The opening ceremonies was led by the tournament’s namesake, Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas of Cebu’s First District, who emphasized that the championship in his tournament is not as important as the scholarships that he hopes some of the standouts in his competition will get.

“Championships are secondary, it is always secondary. Ang importante kinsa maka kuha ug scholarships ug kinsa maka skwela ug tarong, maka skwela ug unibersidad tungod sa ilang talents sa basketball,” the youthful politician and sportsman said. (What’s important is who gets the scholarships and who studies well, who gets to go to school in a university because of their talents in basketball.)

This tournament is being done in honor of the lifetime of public service that his grandfather and the tournament’s founder, Talisay City Mayor Eddie Gullas, has had. /bjo