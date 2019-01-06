Kapuso star Jackie Rice on role in ‘Toda One I Love’ TV series: Ako na ang hahabulin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What is Kapuso star Jackie Rice’s piece of advice to everyone who keeps on chasing the people they like?

“It is okay to make habol as long as nasa tama pa and worth it ang hinahabol mo but not to the extent na sinisira mo na life mo or life niya. Always follow your puso, mga Kapuso,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital in a Facebook message.

Her advice is connected to her new role to GMA’s upcoming series, “TODA One I Love” topbilled by Kylie Padilla and Ruru Madrid.

“I am excited. Usual kasi ako ang naghahabol. This 2019, ako na ang hahabulin,” she laughed comparing her previous characters in GMA Network she portrayed.

Rice will play Tiffy, the chairman of barangay Labuyo, a funny villain character.

“This is actually the first time na I will portray na character na may power (government official). Ang (barangay) chairman na walang alam kung hindi puro pagandahan lang. Good luck, wala akong alam sa politics,” she answered when asked how different this project from her previous shows in GMA Network.

Last year, Rice and fellow “TODA One I Love” stars had a workshop as part of their preparations.

“Workshop pa lang excited na. Ang daming thoughts for our characters para pagandahin and sobrang happy kami na nag bonding puro tawanan. I think, lalabas na natural to kahit hindi pa kami nakapag taping,” she said.

“TODA One I Love” is one of GMA Network’s 2019 series airing this February.

Directed by Jeffrey Hidalgo, “TODA One I Love” is produced by GMA News and Public Affairs.

Other stars in the series are David Licauco, Tina Paner, Buboy Villar, and Gladys Reyes./dbs