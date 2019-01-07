With no signal, SFI mulls buying handheld radios

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) is now planning to procure more handheld radios following the announcement of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) that signal shutdown will be reimplemented during this year’s festivities.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of SFI’s executive committee, said handheld radios will be used as communication devices to ensure a peaceful Sinulog Festival.

“Wa tay mahimo ana. That’s their decision, and all we have to do is comply. With this, we are planning to procure handheld radios para lang to keep everything organized, coordinated,” said Tumulak.

This is the third time that Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and some parts of Bohol will have no signal from telecommunication networks during the Sinulog as part of the security protocols. /rcg