Cops appeal to families with missing kin as Capitol Site shooting victim remains unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are calling on those who have a family member missing to check if the unidentified person who was shot dead on January 6 at Barangay Capitol Site is their missing kin.

Police made the call after the dead victim had remained unidentified as of Monday, January 7.

Chief Inspector Eduard Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the body was at the St. Francis Funeral Homes along Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City along N. Bacalso Street.

Sanchez said he was hoping that the body could be claimed by a family because the man’s death had remained a mystery to the investigators.

“We interviewed the residents of the area and the barangay officials. No one knew the victim. This man must be a dayo (visitor),” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that a tattoo on the right arm of the victim remained to be the only way to identify him.

“If you are missing a member of your family, please contact us at the Abellana Police Station. This man may be the one you are looking for,” he said.

The police found the dead man lying face down in a pool of blood at Obedience St., Capitol Site, after they received a call about a shooting alarm in the area.

The victim was shot in the neck, chest and back, and three empty bullet shells were also found at the crime scene.

The victim was wearing a ball cap, a blue T-shirt, brown pants, and a pair of slippers and was estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Sanchez said that the man might have been brought to the area to be shot.

“He couldn’t have walked in the area alone as it was too far or too dark. He must have been brought to the area,” said Sanchez./dbs