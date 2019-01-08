Maka Girls assure fans: We will forever be Maka Girls

Cebu City, Philippines – Even a year after they joined Pilipinas Got Talent (PGT) Season 6, Cebu’s all-female trio Maka Girls assures their fans that they will never disband.

“Maka Girls will forever be Maka Girls. Ma naa or wala’y maabot nga bag-ong opportunity this year, magpabilin ra gihapon me nga grupo,” Gen Gonzales, one of the trio, told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Just like Gonzales, two other members Kristina Cassandra (KC) Dilao and Raechelle Mae Faelnar also confirmed that they will still perform as a group this year.

“Our journey is just starting and we will remain strong to compete in our future competition,” Faelnar said.

Maka Girls also confirmed to CDN Digital that they are now preparing to join an international contest this year. For now, the girls can not reveal the details yet but they are hoping they get the same support they got from PGT days.

“Daghan kaayong salamat sa inyong support since PGT days. You inspire us to do better in our crafts and we hope padayun lang gihapon inyong pag suporta namo as we continue to learn and inspire everyone with our God-given gifts as well,” Dilao said.

Faelnar, Dilao, and Gonzales are all Sinulog Idol alumni from different seasons.

They named their group Maka Girls after they interpreted Russel “Ching” Alegado’s “Gugmang Maka” during the 37th Cebu Popular Music Festival in 2017.

Maka Girls then joined PGT Season 6 the following year and auditioned at SM Seaside City, where they put up a jaw-dropping performance.

They got the nods from the four judges Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Robin Padilla, and Freddie M. Garcia during the auditions and made it all the way to semifinals. /dbs, bjo