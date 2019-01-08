American pop-rock band Mayday Parade in Cebu and Manila in May 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – American pop-rock band Mayday Parade announced its 2019 Philippine Tour, which includes stops in Cebu on May 3 and Manila on May 5.

The concerts will happen at the Sky Hall Seaside Cebu and New Frontier Theater in Manila.

Tickets goes on sale via smtickets.com starting February 1, Friday, 10 a.m. Ticket sales also opens at all SM Tickets outlets nationwide on the same date.

Ticket prices are sold at reasonable rates.

PULP Royalty is sold at P6,000, which includes a VIP A Ticket, priority entrance and Meet and Greet with the band; VIP A at P3,500; VIP B at P2,500; and General Admission at P1,500.

The band, originally from Tallahassee, Florida, is composed of Jeremy Lenzo, Jake Bundrick, Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts and Alex Garcia.

The band released their sixth studio album, Sunnyland, in June 2018, three years after Black Lines (2015).

The band is known for their songs Miserable At Best, Jamie All Over, One Of Them Will Destroy The Other, Oh Well, Oh Well, and Hollow.

Mayday Parade was formed in late 2005 as a merger of two local bands — Kid Named Chicago and Defining Moment.

The group released their debut EP (extended play record) on June 2006, which included the songs “When I Get Home, You’re So Dead” and “Three Cheers for Five Year” which they wrote together. /bjo