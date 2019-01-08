Gabuya reso wants Tomas to appeal SC’s TRO vs Angkas

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A resolution authorizing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to appeal the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) the Supreme Court (SC) issued against the ride-hailing application Angkas was formally filed before the city council today, Tuesday (January 8, 2019).

In the council’s first regular session for 2019, a proposed resolution was filed which grants Osmeña the authority to ask the SC to reconsider its decision of issuing a TRO that effectively suspended the operations of Angkas.

The proposal, authored by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., tags Osmeña to represent the Cebu City Government.

“The issuance of the Supreme Court puts the livelihood of 6,500 Angkas and habal-habal drivers in Cebu City at risk and deprives the commuters especially those from mountain barangays their only means of transportation,” Gabuya said in his resolution.

“The city mayor, as chief executive of the city government, is empowered by the Local Government Code of 1991 to exercise such powers and perform such functions which may be deemed necessary for the efficient, effective, and economical governance the purpose of which is the general welfare of the city and its inhabitants such as to enhance the economic prosperity and social justice and to promote full employment among their residents,” he added.

Gabuya’s proposal was referred to the council’s committee on laws and ordinances, chaired by Councilor Sisinio Andales, for further review./rcg