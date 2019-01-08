Globe expands mobile signal to mountain barangays

Celirina Belena, 50, used to climb their window so she can send a text message.

But with the establishment of a Globe cellsite in the mountain Barangay of Bonbon, Cebu City on Thursday (January 3), Belena said that signal was no longer a problem in their area located around 15 kilometers away from the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

“Karon dali na kaayo i send ug text kay full bar na pirmi,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Former Cebu City Councilor Roberto Cabarrubias asked Bonbon residents to put to good use the availability of a cellphone signal in their area.

“Importante ang connectivity especially during disasters kay layo ang inyong barangay gikan sa City Hall,” he told the crowd in a brief message during the launch of the Globe cellsite in Barangay Bonbon on Tuesday afternoon.

Cabarrubias said that with a good signal, residents can now contact City Hall for help during emergencies and for their other needs.

Patrick Gloria, Globe Telecom external affairs Vismin head, said that signal from their Bonbon cellsite covers a one to two kilometer radius.

Gloria said they are putting up at least four more cellsites in Cebu City’s mountain barangays in addition to the one already set up in Bonbon.

These will be located in Barangays Guba, Tabunan, Sirao, and Busay.

He said that Cebu City’s urban barangays already have several cellsites but signal remains a problem in the mountains. /rcg