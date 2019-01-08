SFI readies 7K Sinulog grandstand tickets

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sinulog 2019 grandstand tickets will already be made available to the public starting on Thursday, January 10.

Stephanie Rose Villarica, marketing and promotions head of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said they already printed 7, 000 tickets for sale to those who wanted to watch the festival from the Cebu City Sports Center grandstand bleachers.

Tickets are priced from P1, 000 to P3, 000.

Bearers of the red tickets sold at P3, 000 each will be seated in the middle portion of the grandstand’s bleachers just above the VIP section and beside the sponsors section.

Villarica said that bearers of blue tickets sold at P2, 500 will be seated on the red sections’ right side while those with yellow tickets sold at P1, 500 each will be seated on the bleacher’s left side next to the sponsors.

Owners of green and pink tickets sold at P1, 000 each will be seated on the far end of the bleachers. Green ticket bearers will seat on the left side near the contingents entrance while those with pink tickets will occupy the right most side near the contingents exit gate.

Sinulog tickets are sold at the SFI office at the sports center, the Balik Cebu booth that will open at the Ayala Center Cebu starting on Thursday and at the concierge of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bulk orders can also be made through their official website ticketsales@sinulog.ph, Villarica said.

“This early, I can say that we are now ready because we also started our preparations earlier this year,” Villarica added.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of SFI’s executive committee, said they decide to only start ticket distribution a week before the grand parade to prevent the proliferation of fake tickets.

“We don’t want fake tickets to proliferate that is why we decided to announce the selling of tickets a week before the festival,” he said./dcb