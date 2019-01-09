Fish vendor caught in Bulacao buy-bust says drugs were planted

Cebu City, Philippines – A 49-year-old female fish vendor who was caught in a buy-bust operation early Wednesday, January 9, 2019, alleged that the illegal drugs taken from her were planted.

Georgia Abellar, a fish vendor at the Pasil Fish Port and a resident of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, was arrested in an alleged operation by members of the drug enforcement unit of the Pardo Police Station under the leadership of Chief Inspector Regino Maramag in Sitio Kabangkalan, Barangay Bulacao.

Taken from Abellar were eight small packs and two medium-sized sachets of suspected shabu weighing a total of 10.2 grams. Estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of the confiscated items is at P69,390.

But Abellar, who has three children and six grandchildren, said the drugs were not hers and that they were just planted by the police.

Maramag, however, guaranteed the legitimacy of the operation. He also alleged that Abellar has connections with Christopher Ocarol, who was arrested last month after being caught with half a kilo of illegal drugs. /bjo