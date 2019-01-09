Dishwasher quits job, sells drugs, gets caught with P184K shabu in Basak Pardo bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lure of easy money in selling illegal drugs has landed a 31-year-old man in jail.

John Anthony Jumawan of Sitio San Pedro, Barangay Basak Pardo in Cebu City was arrested after he was caught with suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in the barangay at past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, said Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Precinct.

Caballes told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview that they confiscated several packs of suspected shabu from the suspect that weighed 27.1 grams.

He said that the recovered suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P184,000.

Jumawan told CDN Digital in a separate interview that he left his job as a dishwasher of a restaurant in the city and admitted ended up selling illegal drugs.

He also said that before he was washing dishes at a restaurant, he worked as a family driver.

He said that he turned to selling illegal drugs after he felt ashamed of always asking money from his girlfriend and his sisters.

He said that he had he had two brothers and three sisters.

He also said that his siblings were surprised and dismayed when they learned of his involvement in illegal drugs.

Jumawan was detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs