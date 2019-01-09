Sabalones ‘aide’ killed in Argao ambush

Cebu City, Philippines – An alleged aide of detained drug lord Franz Sabalones was shot dead in a reported ambush in Sitio Bulasa, Argao town, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019.

Chief Inspector Joserovic Villarin, chief of the Argao Police, identified the casualty as Tocelio Ababon.

Ababon was on his way to a hearing at the Argao Regional Trial Court when he was killed.

Ababon, the alleged right hand of Sabalones, was arrested on December 29, 2018 after being caught with illegal drugs worth P10.2 million.

Police Regional Office -Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said in a press conference that at least six men onboard three motorcycles approached the police vehicle carrying two police escorts and Ababon in Sitio Bulasa.

The six men fired multiple shots at the police car and left the scene immediately.

(Photos via Dario Gil of Dyla)

Sinas said the police escorts survived the ambush because they were wearing bulletproof vests.

He said that it is not clear yet if the police escorts were able to retaliate.

Sinas has given the directive to investigate the ambush immediately. /bjo