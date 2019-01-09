Sinulog organizers now 80 percent ready

Cebu City, Philippines – Members of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) say they are 80 percent ready for Cebu’s grandest festival.

The 2019 Sinulog Festival will officially kick-off in a ceremony and a solemn procession on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

“We can now say that we’re 80 percent ready,” said Councilor Dave Tumulak, who sits as the overall chairperson of SFI’s executive committee.

Early Wednesday morning, a send-off Mass was organized for the over 200 members of SFI’s organizing committee at the Social Hall of the Cebu City Hall. It was led by Councilors Tumulak and Margarita Osmeña, the latter also a member of SFI’s executive committee.

In their speeches after the Mass, Tumulak and Osmeña hoped for a peaceful and orderly Sinulog 2019 Festival. /bjo