Dapitan hosts 200 arnisadors in 2nd Mayor Jalosjos Arnis Tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Over 200 stick-fighters are vying in the 2nd Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos Handuraw Invitational Arnis Tournament, which unfolded on Sunday, December 29, at the Cultural and Sports Center in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The arnis tournament was a testament to Dapitan’s growing reputation as the new hub for the Philippines’ national sport, doubling its participants from its inaugural staging last year. From 128 last year, today’s tournament fielded 220 arnisadors coming from around the country, across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“With every strike, block, and movement, we honor the traditions of Arnis, the spirit of camaraderie, and the indomitable pride of Dapitan,” said Apple Marie Agolong, Dapitan’s Tourism Officer, during the opening ceremony.

The event was graced by Dapitan City Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos and City Administrator Atty. Amalou Tumapon-Monroyo.

PREMIER ARNIS TOURNAMENT

The tournament is poised to become one of the very few and premier arnis tournaments in the Philippines which initially featured the anyo (form) competition before expanding to combat and other categories that arnis offers.

In addition, Dapitan is committed to promote arnis through its local program dubbed as the “Serbisyo Bilis Para sa mga Bata” spearheaded by Mayor Jalosjos.

This initiative led to the formation of the city’s own arnis team, under the leadership of playing coach Cris Saldon Hamoy. The team made its competitive debut at the Zubiri Cup Kali Eskrima Arnis Tournament in Davao last March, securing an impressive haul of 10 gold medals, two silvers, and five bronzes.

RISING HUB FOR ARNIS

One of the standout moments of the 2023 edition was the participation of Italian world champion arnisador Andrea Rollon, who gamely challenged Mayor Jalosjos, an arnis grandmaster himself, to a friendly sparring.

“That moment wasn’t just a spectacle—it was a statement,” Agolong remarked.

“It solidified Dapitan’s status as a rising hub for arnis. From our hosting of participants to the warm hospitality extended to our guests, it was evident that the Seth Frederick Jalosjos brand of excellence—characterized by his leadership as a ‘GWAPO’ (Genuine, Working, Active, Politician)—was on full display. It truly reflects the dedication and vision driving our city forward.”

Besides arnis, Dapitan is also home to the Dapitan 5150 triathlon which has been happening for two years already, fielding more than 400 triathletes across the globe competing in the Olympic-distance triathlon race.

