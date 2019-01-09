City to give financial assistance to CCPO for Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Government assured the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) that it will be providing financial support to the latter in recognition of the important role the police will be playing in the Sinulog 2019 Festival.

In a statement sent to reporters, Councilor Dave Tumulak, Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, said the city is currently processing the financial assistance that it will be giving to the CCPO.

“Their financial assistance is already being processed by the City Budget Office. The city is asking the PNP (Philippine National Police) to wait since it may be released today (Wednesday) advising us to do so,” Tumulak said.

He added that the city will give P400,000 as cash aid to the CCPO for the latter’s help in ensuring peace and order during the Sinulog festivities. /rcg