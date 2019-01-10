Switch disposables for reusables, Sinulog guests urged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Sinulog Festival fever rises up, a group of environmentally conscious advocates called on both partygoers and pilgrims to bring their own reusable bottles or tumblers to lessen plastic pollution.

Tony Galon, founder of Basura Run Cebu and 5pcs Daily Habit, said the campaign is called Plastic Iwas Trash (PIT) Senyor to signify the public’s care and reverence for the environment.

Galon said the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has free water stations along the Sinulog parade route, which will give the public convenient access to refill their bottles with clean and safe drinking water.

The campaign was inspired by the group’s previous participation as Sinulog Basura Watch volunteers under the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

“The amount of trash gathered last year (2018) was significantly higher than 2017. We observed that plastic bottles dominate the amount of wastes gathered after the Sinulog festivity,” he told CDN Digital.

In 2018, Cebu City Hall’s Department of Public Services (DPS) recorded 219 tons of garbage collected by at at least 97 trucks. The garbage collected were mostly water bottles, leftover food and buntings.

In 2017, DPS collected 160 tons of garbage.

By organizing this campaign, Galon said they hope to raise awareness that caring for the environment should be a conscious effort.

A person’s participation in a party or festival is not an excuse to disrespect the environment by littering Cebu’s streets.

Basura Run

Galon, a runner and event organizer, said the Basura Run group in Cebu started in July 2013 with the goal of raising awareness that ordinary individuals could create ripples of change by doing basic tasks such as picking up plastic trash.

The group conducts Basura Runs every first Saturday of the month.

“We run for one to three kilometers and pick up trash along the way. Anyone can join these runs, not just athletes because the runs are designed for non-runners but to raise awareness of the advocacy.

Basura Run has 50 chapters all over the Philippines.

This initiative led to the 5 pieces Daily Habit (5pDH), which calls on everyone to pick up at least five pieces of trash everyday and put them in the proper waste bin.

The trash can also be stuffed inside plastic bottles which can be later made into eco-bricks.

The core group is composed of Galon, an engineer, a church worker and a beekeper.

The 5pDH initiative led to another project, Tumbler of Hope, where they give away tumblers to children they meet on the streets, who pick up at least five pieces of trash.

“We explain to them why it is important to dispose our trash properly. With the tumbler comes an instruction: to stop using plastic to buy their water or refrain from buying water in plastic bottles,” he said. /dbs