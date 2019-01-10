Morris, Tatum help Celtics rout weary Pacers 135-108

BOSTON — There’s no secret to the Boston Celtics recent roll.

The Celtics continued to share the offensive load, and the results showed again in a 135-113 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

“It’s not too often that we’re going to put up 135 points, but I feel like consistently over the last few games, we’ve done a great job of making shots,” said Kyrie Irving, who had 12 points in 24 minutes before getting to rest the entire fourth quarter.

“We’re making shots. We’re continuing to make each other better and make those plays that we weren’t making at the beginning of the season.”

The Celtics had 32 assists — their fifth straight game with 30 or more — and put together their highest scoring game this season. Boston (25-15) also ended a three-game skid against the Pacers, who entered the night third in the Eastern Conference having won seven of eight.

“It just looked like we were gassed tonight,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. “We knew they could come out fast and they did. They came out very aggressive, attacking us and just we weren’t able to establish anything defensively against this group.”

Marcus Morris had 22 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 22 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 for the Celtics, who have won five of six.

Gordon Hayward had 14 points, Daniel Theis added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Terry Rozier had 12 points and five assists.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers (27-14), who had won seven of eight. Thaddeus Young had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored 17 points.

The Pacers never led and fell to 5-2 in the second of back-to-back games this season. They wilted in the second half after beating Cleveland 123-115 the previous night.

“They just beat us in every category today,” Oladipo said. “Everything you can imagine, they beat us in.”

Boston led 68-53 at halftime after shooting 56.5 percent (26 for 46) in the first half.

Indiana used a 10-2 run early in the third and cut the margin to 79-67 on Sabonis’ hook shot with 5:31 left in the period, but Boston took off again and topped 100 points before the quarter was over.

Theis converted a three-point play to start the Celtics on a 12-3 run, and Boston closed out the period with another surge, getting back-to-back 3-pointers by Rozier for a 100-74 lead with 1:27 left.