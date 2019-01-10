Photo of Tribu Kandaya’s costume goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The mardi-gras like Sinulog Grand Parade is still 10 days away, but some of the 24 contingents who will be competing in one of the country’s grandest festivals have started dropping teasers about their performances and costumes.

A photo showing Mark Barry Luche, the head choreographer of Tribu Kandaya of Daanbantayan, Northern Cebu, putting some finishing touches on their dancers’ costumes went viral today, Thursday (January 10).

As of 4:12 p.m. today, the post, published by the official Facebook page of the Municipality of Daanbantayan, has generated 210 reactions, and shared more than 80 times on Facebook.

“Mark Barry Luche, choreographer and designer of Tribu Kandaya, is seen applying some finishing touches to the Festival Queen ‘feathers’ costume. Watch the Dress Rehearsal of Tribu Kandaya, Municipality of Daanbantayan’s contingent to the Sinulog Festival 2019, on Sunday, January 13, 2019,” the caption stated.

Luche also designed the sensational costume of Daanbantayan’s Sinulog Festival Queen in 2018.

Photos of the costume, worn by Luche’s cousin, Isabel Luche, became an instant online hit.

Luche’s 2018 creation was inspired by the ‘simplicity and diversity’ of the rural life, which explained the incorporation of rice terraces, nipa huts, coconut trees and carabaos on the costume’s ballgown. /rcg