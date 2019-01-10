Police eye internal squabbling in the Sabalones ‘aide’ ambush-slay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Internal squabbling among drug groups may have been the cause of the ambush of Frank Sabalones’ alleged aide on Wedenesday morning, January 9, in Argao town in southern Cebu.

This was the initial assessment of Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), who has directed the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to thoroughly investigate the matter.

According to Sinas, the slain ‘aide,’ Tolencio Ababon, could have held vital information to the drug group, which may have caused his ambush.

Ababon, who was held on drug charges, was being driven with police escorts to the Argao Regional Trial Court when he was shot multiple times by six men who were on board three motorcycles. Ababon died of multiple gunshot wounds while his two escorts escaped harm because they were wearing bulletproof vests.

“We are looking for all the possible motives. We are very interested in this case kay naa miy duha ka pulis nga na-alaan didto. May gani naa silay bulletproof vest,” said Sinas.

Sinas also reminded police personnels tasked to escort high-profile detainees to the court to wear full protection, such as bullet-proof vest for added security.

“There is no threat sa police. Nakulangan lang og estimate ang chief of police sa Argao mao nang na ing-ato. They (police escorts) were not the target,” said Sinas.

Sinas said Ababon, allegedly a drug dealer with links to Sabalones, was given only two escorts because he was not perceived to have any plan to escape since he never resisted when he was arrested last December 29 in Argao.

According to Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director , the ambush appeared to be well planned.

“There is a possibility kasi hindi naman mangyayari yun if hindi alam nung suspects yung whereabouts ng kanilang target,” said Abrugena.

Abrugena said the perpetuators may have taken advantage of the trip to the RTC to attack Ababon.

But for now, Abrugena said, the identities of the perpetuators remained a mystery.

“There are no persons of interests yet but we are thoroughly investigating the case,” said Abrugena./elb