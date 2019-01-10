Pagasa: Brace for damp weather this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The launching parade which will kick-off the Sinulog 2019 festivities on Friday, January 11 will be blessed with sunny weather.

But those who will be competing and witnessing the Sinulog sa Lalawigan this Saturday, January 12 will be a bit unfortunate.

The launching parade will start from Plaza Independencia to the Cebu City Sports Center grounds.

It will be participated by the organizers and sponsors of the Sinulog.

The presence of the tail-end of a cold front affecting the entire Central Visayas, particularly Cebu, will remain throughout the weekend, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Nedz Salatrero, weather specialist of Pagasa in Mactan, said the damp weather over Metro Cebu, which is due to the tail-end of a cold front, will likely last until tonight.

“We can also expect occasional heavy rainfall tonight. But the weather will gradually improve tomorrow (Friday). There are occasional rainshowers but the sunny periods will prevail,” said Salatrero.

However, she added that the rains will be back by Saturday.

“Clouds will be shifting back over Central Visayas this Saturday, that’s why we can expect a damp weather,” Salatrero.

Pagasa-Mactan has issued a yellow rainfall alert around 4 p.m. today which means that the amount of rainfall per hour is between 7.5 to 15 millimeters.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, the bureau recorded 27 millimeters of rainfall in Metro Cebu. /rcg