P45,000 bonus for Capitol workers granted

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Employees at the Cebu Provincial government will be having a merry Christmas this year as they are set to receive financial bonuses.

The Provincial Board on Monday, December 16, approved the request of the executive to set aside an additional P79.6 million as budget before 2024 ends.

Supplemental Budget 3, which was certified urgent by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, passed on the first, second and third readings on the same day, Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media outlet, reported.

READ MORE

Cebu City: P25,000 bonus for gov’t workers out soon as SB 3 okayed

Cebu City Hall employees may get year-end bonus by Nov. 2

SB3 contained the Christmas Bonuses intended for the Capitol’s 1,285 employees. Those eligible to receive the bonus included appointed staff, permanent workers, casuals and those with co-terminus status.

Of the P45,000 they will expect to get, P25,000 comes from the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive.

They will then get additional P15,000 as Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mandated through Administrative Order No. 27 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

An additional P5,000, which had already been provided for in the annual budget, will also be added as a Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI).

The Capitol’s 1,880 job order employees will also get Christmas Bonuses, the province added. Each of them will receive P15,000 as Premium and Gratuity Pay.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP