Vanuatu rocked by magnitude 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning up

By: Agence France Presse December 17,2024 - 12:56 PM

Tsunami warnings have been raised in Pacific Islands including Fiji after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Vanuatu on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. In photo is a general view of the harbour front at sun rise in downtown Suva, Fiji'si capital city on December 14, 2022. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)

SYDNEY, Australia — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday off the coast of the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami waves.

The tremor was registered at a depth of 43 kilometres (27 miles) and located just 30 kilometres west of the Vanuatu capital Port Vila, it said.

“Tsunami waves have been observed,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, predicting waves of up to one metre (about three feet) along some parts of Vanuatu’s coastline.

Tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres (one foot) above the tidal level were predicted for Pacific island nations including Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

