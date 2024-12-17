Regie Suganob not taking Thai foe lightly in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 19’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxing sensation Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is set to face an acid test as he inches closer to another world title shot.

Suganob, the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) top-ranked light flyweight contender, will headline “Kumong Bol-Anon 19” on Saturday, December 21, at the Holy Name University Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Despite the fight being seen as a preparatory bout for a potential title showdown against WBO light flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata next year, Suganob made it clear that he’s taking this challenge seriously.

“This fight is very important for me because I might get a world title opportunity next year,” said Suganob, who has been sidelined since May due to a cut he sustained on his right eyebrow in his last bout.

READ:

Despite the inactivity, Suganob has been training rigorously for eight months according to him.

“I’ve had a long preparation for this fight. I’m 100 percent ready.”

Suganob’s opponent, Thai knockout artist Thongchai, presents a significant threat, which is why the Boholano boxer refuses to underestimate him.

“He seems powerful because of his high knockout rate, but I haven’t seen any of his fight videos. I won’t take any chances in this fight. I’ll stay focused and do my best to win,” Suganob added.

Suganob, who boasts a 15-1 record with five knockouts, is no stranger to dangerous opponents.

Last April, he successfully defended his WBO Global light flyweight title by stopping Japanese knockout artist Kai Ishizawa (11-4, 10 KOs) via eighth-round TKO at the same venue.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions has already made its intentions clear, formally requesting a title shot against Iwata during the WBO’s annual convention in Puerto Rico this year.

However, Suganob knows that securing a victory against Thongchai is a non-negotiable step toward achieving his championship dream.

“For now, I’m just following my manager’s plans and hoping I’ll get a world title fight next year,” said Suganob.

With his sights set on bigger opportunities, Suganob knows that December 21 is not just another fight — it’s a crucial test to determine if he’s ready for a world title shot or not.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP