LPA near Mindanao may develop into cyclone in 24 hours – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao might develop into a tropical cyclone, said the state weather bureau.

“This LPA has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecaster Rhea Torres in a 4 a.m. weather report.

According to Pagasa, the low pressure area (LPA) last located 155 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region.

READ MORE:

LPA near Mindanao being monitored by Pagasa

Rainy weather for Cebu until Friday, says Pagasa-Mactan

The LPA, however, is just one of four weather systems expected to bring rains across the country today, Tuesday, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the shear line will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Quezon.

The shear line is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa forecast the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

Strong winds and rough seas will continue to prevail across northern and central Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP