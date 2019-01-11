Toledo shootout: 10-year-old boy found in home of killed drug suspect

By Benjie B. Talisic, Doris Mae C. Mondragon, Paul Lauro | January 11,2019 - 10:07 AM

Cebu City, Philippines – A 10-year-old kid was found alive inside the house of a man who was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Sitio Canapnapan, Campo 8, Toledo City on Friday morning, January 11, 2019.

The fatality was identified as 54-year-old Remegio Caballero Atelio.

The police were serving an warrant of arrest on Atelio but the latter reportedly resisted the arrest at his home, prompting the operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) to engage in a shootout, which lasted for 10 minutes.

His cohort, Jerome Labitad, escaped arrest and is still at large.

Based on the police report, Atelio sustained severe head injuries and several gunshot wounds to his body that resulted to his death.

Seized from their possession were five medium packs and 25 small sachets of suspected shabu, an M16 riffle, two .45 caliber pistols, a KG9, a 9mm caliber pistol and several live ammunition.

While the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) were processing the crime scene, they also found a boy inside the house of the suspect.

Members of the PIB and PDEU said the kid was an adopted child of the drug suspects.

He will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. /bjo