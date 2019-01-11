Miss Intercontinental pageant update: Karen Gallman wins two special awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Karen Gallman is off to prove that she can actually win the Philippines’ first Miss Intercontinental crown by reaping two special awards during the Media Presentation held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila on Thursday, January 10.

The Filipino-Australian beauty reaped the Standout Beauty and Media Favorite awards early in the competition.

The Standout Beauty Award was chosen by pageant sponsor, H&H Makeover Salon.

Gallman, 26, walked the runway with a vibrant bounce wearing the modern Filipiniana dress designed Ray Bien Gonzaga Maglonzo.

The 86 candidates will regal the audience during the National Costume Competition on January 11, 6 p.m. at the Sofitel Harbour Tent.

On January 16, 6 p.m., the ladies will participate in the Swimsuit and Evening Gown Competition at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom.

The candidates will also showcase their evening gowns during the Philippine Designers Filipiniana Fashion Show on January 17 at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom.

The coronation Night is on January 26, Saturday, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Japan is technically the host for this year’s pageant but organizers said they had to move the venue to the Philippines because all the venues there are being prepped for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Gallman was born and raised in Ubay, Bohol. She went to Bood Elementary School during the first two years of her elementary education.

She migrated to Australia when she was eight years old but consistently visited her hometown.

She was crowned Miss Ubay in 2007. She also participated in Binibining Pilipinas 2012 when she was 19 years old.

She competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and bagged the Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental crown which gave her the chance to represent the country in the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Intercontinental crown.

The country came close to win the crown in 2015 and 2017 when Christi Lynn McGarry and Katarina Rodriguez were awarded as first runners-up.

Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson won Miss Intercontinental second runner-up in 2014. /dbs