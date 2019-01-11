Sinulog sa Lalawigan will have fair weather -Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Prayers for a fair weather during the culmination of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2019 tomorrow, Saturday (January 12) have apparently been answered.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the parade of contingents from Cebu province will be blessed with sunny weather.

“Tomorrow, we will have sunny periods but mostly cloudy. There are times we can experience isolated light to moderate rains, especially in the morning and afternoon,” said Pagasa-Mactan bureau chief, Engr. Alfredo Quiblat.

Quiblat said the tail-end of a cold front, that has brought rains over Metro Cebu the past few days, has shifted away from the province.

But the isolated rains expected in the next days are due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 1,400 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“This LPA’s trough affects Eastern and Central Visayas but chances of it intensifying into a tropical depression is low,” said Quiblat. /rcg