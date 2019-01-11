Kids competing in Chooks-to-Go 3×3 will have Kobe and Thirdy as cheerers

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Budding basketball stars Thirdy Ravena and Kobe Paras will be going back to their roots as they take part in the world record-breaking attempt by Chooks-to-Go and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in the 3×3 tournament that will be held at the Sisters of Mary-Boystown and SMS-Girlstown this weekend.

During the press launch on Friday at the Bai Hotel in Mandaue, the amateur superstars admitted that growing up, 3×3 basketball was their game of choice as opposed to regular full-court game.

“Growing up, three-on-three talaga ang nilalaro ko,” said Ravena, the stud forward of the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

“It’s truly an honor to be part of something historic,” added Paras. “Growing up in 3×3, this brings a lot of memories for me.”

The two have since established themselves as forces to be reckoned with, while also competing in 3×3.

Paras won the championship in the Slam Dunk event in the 2015 Fiba 3×3 Under-18 Championship as he represented the Philippines in various 3×3 tournaments.

On the other hand, Ravena donned the country’s flag in the 2013 Fiba Under-16 3×3 World Cup in Jakarta.

As Chooks to Go ambassadors, the two will be on hand to lend their support to the kids as Chooks-to-Go and the SBP embark to break the record for most participants simultaneously playing 3×3, as well as the biggest Fiba-sanctioned event during the two-day meet in the Queen City of the South.

“Now that it’s a growing sport and an Olympic event, talagang dream come true ito for us,” said Ravena.

“I’m just excited to make history for all of you,” said Paras. “It’s going to be fun. Just seeing them experience 3×3 on a whole different level is going to be an amazing experience for someone like me who grew up in this sport. It’s all for the kids.”